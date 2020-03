COVID Questions COVID Questions Health

What’s easier, a hard lockdown or mass graves?

Cities in Asia have shown that a hard lockdown isn't just the best way to minimise damage, it might be the only way to save us.

I am an old, evidence-based policy wonk (formerly Commonwealth Treasury) and I'm for evidence-based investing (my current gig).