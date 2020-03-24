When Prime Minister Scott Morrison finally announced a shut down of all non-essential services late Sunday night, following similar calls from NSW and Victoria, confusion still lingered over what would remain open.
COVID Questions / Business
Why are hairdressers still open during the shutdown?
Even some industry insiders are confused about why hair and beauty has been deemed an 'essential service'.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.