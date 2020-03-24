The myth that coronavirus only severely affects older people has shattered as examples of young people succumbing to the disease pour in from around the world.
Youth can’t protect you: almost half of Australians hospitalised for COVID-19 are under 60
It's a common misconception that the virus only seriously affects older people. But the statistics tell a different story.
