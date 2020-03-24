The coronavirus could decimate Australia’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, with public health experts warning there hasn’t been a health risk this severe since the early days of colonisation.
‘This will be devastating’: COVID-19 will wreak havoc on Indigenous communities
'In all my years as a medical professional, I’ve never seen anything with the same broader national significance.'
