The world has changed dramatically, if not overnight, then in the space of a month, and our governments appear to lack the institutional capacity to operate in that new world.
Coronavirus / Politics
A new era of big government is here, and government isn’t ready
The role of government has dramatically changed in recent weeks. And it will require a reversal of much of the thinking of the last thirty years.
