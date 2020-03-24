Yesterday's images of long lines of jobless people snaking out of Centrelink offices -- exacerbated by a truly unforgivable IT stuff-up -- might be just a taste of the economic chaos to come, unless the government goes all out and produces an economic survival package designed to keep businesses employing workers over the next few months.
Coronavirus / Economy
Stop stuffing around. It’s time to throw everything at the economy
As a countrywide shutdown looms, the government must go all-out to protect the economy with a wage subsidy across all private industries.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.