As a countrywide shutdown looms, the government must go all-out to protect the economy with a wage subsidy across all private industries.

People queue outside the Centrelink office in Southport on the Gold Coast (Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

Yesterday's images of long lines of jobless people snaking out of Centrelink offices -- exacerbated by a truly unforgivable IT stuff-up -- might be just a taste of the economic chaos to come, unless the government goes all out and produces an economic survival package designed to keep businesses employing workers over the next few months.