Public health apathy shows how far public trust in government has fallen

To the fury of politicians and commentators, large numbers of Australians clearly aren't interested in social distancing. They're still flocking to beaches and congregating in bars and insisting on maintaining their normal, sociable lives.
The governing class gets a lesson in trust
After spending years alienating and losing the trust of voters, politicians can't complain when voters tune out on their demands for compliance with public health messages.
