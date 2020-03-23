The docking of the luxury cruise ship Ruby Princess and its 1148 crew and 2647 passengers at Sydney's Circular Quay last Friday may constitute the single biggest contributor to Australia's coronavirus crisis.
Coronavirus / Health
How the Ruby Princess possibly became the biggest single contributor to COVID-19 in Australia
This is a monumental debacle that could have been easily avoided.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.