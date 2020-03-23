It's a measure of how rapidly we've descended into crisis that 11 days ago a stimulus package worth nearly $18 billion seemed like a good first step in supporting a virus-ridden economy, but yesterday's announced $66 billion package looks inadequate.
Morrison’s response to the crisis is falling apart — and it’s not his fault
Scott Morrison's measured and sensible approach to the coronavirus crisis has always been under pressure. Yesterday, it fell apart.
