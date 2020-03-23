Can you put a business on ice and thaw it out a few months later? That is the bet the government is making as it shuts down the economy to battle the coronavirus.
COVID Questions / Economy
Does economic cryogenics actually work?
The government is looking to freeze the economy to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The only problem is nobody knows if it will work...
