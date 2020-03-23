Coronavirus Coronavirus Politics

This is a virus, not a war — we need more information to maintain democracy

In a war, leaders don't circulate information because the enemy can hear you. But the virus can't hear anything. Why is the advice and research on which the government is acting still in a black box?

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas) Well, we now have at least one learning from the coronavirus pandemic: behaviour change really doesn't jump from country to country.