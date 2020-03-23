Here, stuck in the middle of this great disruption, it’s all but impossible to understand the political and social consequences of what we’re going through today.
COVID Questions / Politics
What sort of Australia awaits on the other side of ‘the bridge’?
Scott Morrison is throwing out hopeful metaphors, talking about 'the bridge' to the other side of the COVID-19 crisis. He's missing the point.
