Luxury cruise ships the Ruby Princess, the Diamond Princess, the Grand Princess and the Costa Luminosa have a few things in common: for one, they are all owned by US giant Carnival Cruises; and they have all carried COVID-19 infected passengers.
Coronavirus / Health
Carnival’s corona-cruising: the Ruby Princess debacle is not an isolated case
Will Carnival's history shed some light on the release of coronavirus patients from its beleaguered cruise ships?
