It feels a lot like we’re living through a bad remake of the 1930s, except with social media to keep us even more anxious.
Coronavirus / Health
Virus Watch: News Corp goes socialist, and stop it, you’re killing Netflix!
When The Australian (yes, THAT Australian) is spruiking mass nationalisation, you know you're in trouble. Here's what you need to know in COVID-19 developments.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.