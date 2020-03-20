In raining at least $90 billion on the financial system to encourage banks to keep lending, the Reserve Bank has indicated not merely that the economy faces an unprecedented -- if temporary -- slump, but that the effects will linger for years. Specifically, at least three years.
Coronavirus / Economy
What will it take to survive this economic downturn?
The Reserve Bank has done its bit, with a massive $90 billion injection of cash into the financial system. Now the government must step up with an equivalent package.
