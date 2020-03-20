Last Friday consumer rights advocate Gerard Brody was sitting in a Senate estimates hearing, arguing for tougher rules for predatory lenders. It’s a battle he’s been fighting on and off for years. Now, with a pandemic threatening to upend the economy, it’s a battle that’s taken on new urgency.
Coronavirus / Business
A recession could mean big business for ‘exploitative lenders’
There have been calls to reform the predatory payday loans industry for years. Advocates say that reform is now even more crucial.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.