The first step to recovery is admitting you’ve got a problem. The issue in Australia is that Scott Morrison and his team of medical advisers don’t seem to be grasping the full extent of that problem.
Coronavirus / Health
The case for lockdown: it’s just not a time for half measures
A slow, grinding half measure over six months is disastrous for our health and the economy.
