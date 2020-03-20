The MCG was completely empty, but plenty were watching on at home.

Round one of the AFL in an empty MCG (Image: AAP/Michael Dodge)

The return of the AFL to a near-silent MCG last night saw Seven score a rare win for the night. The broadcast secured a solid 1.02 million nationally on Seven and 339,000 on Foxtel (1.36 million in total). The NRL, however, was thrashed -- 575,000 on Nine and 226,000 on Foxtel, for a total of 801,000.