Following a bad night for coronavirus death cases, Tasmania has introduced strict border control as schools remain open and events continue to be cancelled en masse around the country.
Virus Watch: Tasmania gets tough as Qantas goes to ground
As Tasmania restricts entry and the school closure debate continues, here's what you need to know in coronavirus developments.
