There is no other country that has anything like Australia's 5000 gambling venues and 200,000 poker machines -- let alone annual pokies losses of $14 billion.
Coronavirus / Business
Vegas is closed, but Crown and Star keep pokies rolling. How immune is gambling to the crisis?
Clubs and casinos have resisted turning off pokie machines in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. How long will they hold out against advice?
