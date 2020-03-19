Nine won -- MAFS hit 1.478 million, which is up from a week ago. Doctor Doctor was pre-empted for a wider broadcast of Nine’s COVID-19 update at 9pm, which garnered 939,000 and was worth the move (200,000 more viewers than Doctor Doctor last week).
Good news for people who broadcast bad news
Viewers flock to news programs in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.