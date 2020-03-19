As Donald Trump has had to face the health and economic ramifications of the rapid spread of coronavirus in the United States, his use of the term "Chinese virus" has ramped up along with it.
Coronavirus / World
Trump ramps up racism and xenophobia with ‘Chinese virus’ slur. China not much better
Attempts to blame other countries or races for disease are a long tradition, and both Trump and Xi Jinping are continuing it.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.