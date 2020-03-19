Shock jock Alan Jones again courted controversy again this week, saying that Australia is now "facing the health version of global warming. Exaggeration in almost everything. Certainly in description, and certainly in behaviour.”
Coronavirus / Health
Sorry, Alan, but coronavirus could be 40 times more deadly than the flu
Despite what Alan Jones says, all evidence points to coronavirus being far, far deadlier than seasonal flu.
