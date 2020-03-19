The Reserve Bank has this afternoon cut interest rates to the lowest possible level and announced a suite of measures to inject much-needed capital into the financial system to keep business afloat through the coronavirus crisis.
Reserve Bank launches massive operation to encourage lending
The Reserve Bank has unveiled a $90 billion fund to encourage business lending, as well as the lowest interest rates possible, in its monetary policy response to the coronavirus crisis.
