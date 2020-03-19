At a televised news conference on March 18, US President Donald Trump called the COVID19 virus the "China virus" and, when questioned, defended his choice of words.
Coronavirus / World
Claims of racism fuel escalating media war between China and Washington
Unsurprisingly, barbs traded between China and the US over responsibility for coronavirus are part of a much larger power play.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.