Australia's stimulus package is already looking like a small fish in the big sea of the world's economic responses to the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg (Image:AAP/Lukas Coch)

While the number may seem like a hefty sum, Australia’s stimulus package of $17.6 billion only represents 0.9% of our annual GDP. This is a paltry percentage compared to other nations’ response to the impending economic crisis, many of which have been unveiled this week.