This week: the usual 50 stories on the unfolding apocalypse, plus conspiracy theories, the socialists of Walmart, loneliness during lockdown, and how weird is glass?

(Image: AAP/Bianca De Marchi)

LOVE IN A TIME OF DOLOUR, EH?

So the virus will do what no one else has been able to — end the presidency of Trump? Well, not so fast. Trump is always more resilient than the pundits claim. But what happens when the virus reached America’s vast army of homeless people?

The virus won’t kill globalisation, but transform it, says one optimistic globalist (I wrote a thinkpiece on the impact on globalisation a couple of weeks ago and, honestly, I wish I hadn’t — it’s like, hey Thomas Friedman’s calling from 1999 and wants his lame “world is flat” nonsense back {also, this truly dreadful piece}).

What’s quantitative easing? A guide for the moderately easily confused. Noticed suddenly everyone’s an expert on herd immunity? Philip Ball explores the division among experts about the issue in the UK.