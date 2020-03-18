It was the eighth story down on the home page of The Washington Post last night, under a mildly ominous headline:
In an Italian city, obituaries fill the newspaper, but survivors mourn alone.
Nothing in that headline hinted at the 1176 words of tragedy that followed.
Italians are “contracting [COVID-19] — and dying of it — more rapidly than anywhere else”: 368 new deaths reported last Sunday, another 349 died on Monday. At the time of publication, the most recent figure puts total deaths at 2503.
In the northern Italian city of Bergamo, residents describe “a ghostly place where only ambulances and hearses are on the road at night” …
… the crematorium has started operating 24 hours a day. Coffins have filled up two hospital morgues, and then a cemetery morgue, and are now being lined up inside a cemetery church. The local newspaper’s daily obituary section has grown from two or three pages to 10, sometimes listing more than 150 names, in what the top editor likens to ‘war bulletins’.
At almost almost any other time in history, a story like that would have created a tragic sensation.
Now, it’s a down-page story describing the banality of a nightmare.
Eric Beecher is the chairman of Private Media, the publisher of Crikey.
There's never been a more important time to join us.
The coronavirus outbreak is challenging governments, institutions and individuals around the world. It’s much more than a health crisis. Few areas of human activity are going to be left untouched.
Crikey has been engaged in independent journalism for more than 20 years. We are not the outpost of a foreign media organisation; we are Australian owned and operated and dedicated to just one thing: telling our readers what is really going on.
That’s why we are dedicating ourselves to bringing you the best, independent coverage of the coronavirus outbreak every working day. We will help you understand what it means for you, for your family and our country.
We hope you’ll subscribe and see for yourself how Crikey makes a difference to how you understand the world.
Peter Fray
Editor-In-Chief of Crikey