Last week Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, was publicly pilloried for seeming to suggest that the way to manage the coronavirus pandemic was to rely on herd immunity.
Coronavirus / Health
‘Coronaviruses are a wily bunch’: a doctor explains why herd immunity isn’t going to save us
Despite talk of 'herd immunity', countries have accepted that waiting to beat COVID-19 isn't an option. They're right to do so.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.