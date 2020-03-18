The sensation of suddenly feeling one is in a dystopian science fiction is fairly common these days, but it really got a workout last Friday in the US when Donald Trump appeared for a press conference with a crack anti-virus team.
The world is confronting some radical notions: firstly, that society does exist…
World responses to economic slowdown have demonstrated how the real nature of production is inherently social — and how most classical-liberal justifications are fantasies about how the world works.
