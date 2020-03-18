Wall Street has nosedived. Australian stocks have had their biggest daily drop since the crash of 1987, with the Aussie dollar hitting 11-year lows. The US economy is heading towards a recession.
Coronavirus / Economy
Are we looking at a recession like no other? In short, yes
Poverty and inequality are expected to skyrocket if the government can't manage to stave off an impending recession.
