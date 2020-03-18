Time now moves quicker than ever as the 'latest' updates on the coronavirus/COVID-19 are quickly superseded.

(Image: Unsplash/Mauro Moro)

Remember the two-speed economy? Now we have two-speed time. For the growing number of Australians isolating at home, and the hundreds of millions of people in lockdown in Europe and Asia, time is passing ponderously in a world deprived of social contact, of friends and extended family, of sport, of hospitality, of being able to go to a cafe or bar, or even for a walk.