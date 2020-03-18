The countries best dealing with COVID-19 appear to be those who had first- hand, fatal experience experience with the SARS outbreak 17 years ago. What Hong Kong (which lost 299 citizens to SARS), Taiwan, South Korea and Singapore learned was simple: take quick and decisive action — and do what the government says.
Coronavirus / Health
What other countries learned from SARS — and we, apparently, didn’t
There are two rules in these kinds of crises: take quick and decisive action, and do what the government says.
