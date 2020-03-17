With cities and entire countries in lockdown, Crikey has brought together some of the most interesting experiences and perspectives from medical staff and residents from around the world.
Every avoidance felt like an act of heroism. You told yourself you were saving lives, and you were probably right.A week at the epicenter of America’s coronavirus crisis. The New Yorker, March 13
We feel like we are being made the sacrificial lamb by doctors unwilling to provide frontline services…‘We often forget that our healthcare system is world-class’: diary of a paramedic. The Guardian, March 14
During 2009 H1N1 outbreak, I don’t recall xenophobic anti-America attacks across the globe, do you?… It’s not a conspiracy, it’s just tragedy.‘Something’s not right here folks’: a look at USA 2009 H1N1 Virus compared to China 2020 coronavirus. China Daily, February 8
Residents were asked to donate rice and oil to feed the medical staffers at Wuhan’s top hospital since there was not enough food to guarantee meals for them. But we are the taxpayers. Shouldn’t the government be able to provide?Personal essay: coronavirus lockdown is a ‘living hell’. NPR, March 3
For nearly four days, I have not even gone outside of my own yard; I have not seen my parents, which for an Italian is quite strange; and I find myself looking at the world from my kitchen window.Coronavirus diaries: what Italy is like now. Slate, March 10
The coronavirus outbreak is challenging governments, institutions and individuals around the world. It’s much more than a health crisis. Few areas of human activity are going to be left untouched.
