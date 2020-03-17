With officials estimating up to 150,000 Australians could die from the coronavirus under the government’s worst case scenario, does Australia have enough hospital beds to care for a rise in patients?
Coronavirus / Health
Does Australia have enough hospital beds for the worst-case scenario?
The answer is complex. But this is why it's important to 'flatten the curve'.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.