Mere days after announcing a substantial stimulus package, the government is quickly working on another fiscal stimulus announcement, reflecting a clearer understanding that the virus crisis is going to inflict far more serious economic damage than we feared last week.
Coronavirus / Economy
Australia can afford a $100 billion stimulus, and we may need it
When the Rudd government sent the deficit soaring voters and commentators were shocked. We all had to adjust to a new order of magnitude in deficit spending in order to avoid a recession, and we may have to again.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.