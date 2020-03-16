It was Nine's night. The channel attracted 1.52 million viewers for Nine News (after the first Sunday afternoon NRL game of the season) and 1.5 million for Married at First Sight. But COVID-19 interest definitely rose in the news broadcasts across the board.
Virus gives news broadcasts a ratings boost
COVID-19 fears are sending more viewers to news and current affairs shows.
