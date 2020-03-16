The escalating sense of fear around the coronavirus crisis partly reflects the rising number of cases in Australia and dramatic decisions taken by other governments around the world. But it also reflects a struggle by our own government to reassure Australians it knows what it is doing.
Government losing control as crisis tests basic skills and demands hard choices
The government is doing little to allay growing panic about the coronavirus crisis, both because it is failing to explain its strategy, and because it has been stuck in political mode for so long that the challenge of actual leadership may be beyond its reach.
