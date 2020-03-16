The rapidly gathering impact from the coronavirus pandemic on the US economy has forced the US Federal Reserve into its most dramatic intervention ever.
Coronavirus / Economy
Federal Reserve fires bazooka at rising financial crisis
The US Federal Reserve has launched its biggest ever monetary intervention as fears grow the coronavirus crisis will inflict major damage on global financial systems.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.