Truth and facts are the first victims of war and mass panic. Below is a compilation, based on verified data from state and federal health departments, of the progress of COVID-19. It's been compiled by digital communications specialist Juliette O'Brien, who, like Crikey, believes data is beautiful -- and very, very helpful.
Coronavirus / Health
Data point: helping you keep track of the spread of COVID-19
Communications specialist Juliette O'Brien crunches the data on the coronavirus crisis.
Truth and facts are the first victims of war and mass panic. Below is a compilation, based on verified data from state and federal health departments, of the progress of COVID-19. It's been compiled by digital communications specialist Juliette O'Brien, who, like Crikey, believes data is beautiful -- and very, very helpful.
Comments are switched off on this article.