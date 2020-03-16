Public health experts have warned of the risk of closing down schools too late, as New York City becomes the latest city to shut its doors to students.
Coronavirus / Education
School closures should not be left too late, experts warn
The government has resisted shutting down schools as part of its plan to combat the coronavirus. But if it doesn't act soon, it may end up being too late.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.