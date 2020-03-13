Next Monday, March 16, the secretary of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet Phil Gaetjens is due to front a Senate committee examining the sports rorts affair. Inq investigates what's at stake -- and why it matters.
Weekend Read / Politics
The PM’s pick finally faces a Senate grilling over sports rort
With many pressing questions so far going unanswered, what will the Senate uncover of Phil Gaetjens' investigation into the sports rorts scandal?
