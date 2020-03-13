The seriousness of the economic crisis now facing the international economy was neatly demonstrated by the Australian Stock Exchange yesterday.
The world might be about to pay a horrible price for Trump’s incompetence
The world is now facing a major economic crisis without any coherent leadership in the world's largest economy. The dangers inherent in the Trump presidency may be about to be unleashed.
