After News Corp Australia’s brazen climate denialism during its coverage of Australia’s bushfire crisis, the drumbeat of protest against the behaviour of the Murdoch empire is getting louder with each passing month.
De-Murdoching the economy? Heat builds on News Corp over climate denialism
Surely at some point a major advertiser will have the guts to take a stand.
