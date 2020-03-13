A year ago, Australia should’ve had a wake-up call. For years, Islamophobia had slowly been normalised and integrated into the mainstream. And for years, far-right extremism had been festering away in the bleak corners of the internet, shielded behind a facade of irony, dark humour, and incomprehensible memes.
Christchurch one year on: Australia’s missed opportunity to fight the far right
Twelve months on from the Christchurch terror attacks, has anything changed?
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.