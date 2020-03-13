Twelve months on from the Christchurch terror attacks, has anything changed?

NZ PM Jacinda Ardern following the Christchurch terror attack (Image: AAP/Boris Jancic)

A year ago, Australia should’ve had a wake-up call. For years, Islamophobia had slowly been normalised and integrated into the mainstream. And for years, far-right extremism had been festering away in the bleak corners of the internet, shielded behind a facade of irony, dark humour, and incomprehensible memes.