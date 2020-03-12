Good morning, early birds. The Coalition will today announce its economic stimulus package, and the ATO says Australia's wealthiest robbed the country of $770 million across 2016-17. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

IS TODAY THE DAY?

The Coalition will today announce an economic stimulus package expected to hit $15 billion/$17 billion/“just shy of $20 billion” (seriously, the number depends on which outlet you prefer) — at least $8.7 billion of which The Conversation reports will be spent on $25,000 handouts for small-to-medium businesses, an apprenticeship subsidy and incentives for equipment.

PS: The ASX closed 3.6% down yesterday, The Guardian reports.

PPS: States and territories are expected to outline their own stimulus plans when the Council of Australian Governments meets tomorrow, The Australian ($) reports.

RICH PEOPLE BEHAVED… UNETHICALLY?

The Australian Taxation Office has found that “artificial and non-commercial arrangements” by the country’s wealthiest people — individuals who, together with associated entities, control a net wealth of $50 million or more — robbed the country of $770 million across 2016-17, the ABC reports.

AND ALSO: In unrelated coronavirus news, some of Australia’s poorest workers — that is, people without paid sick leave — would have to wait at least a month and a half before obtaining the Sick Allowance (less than 40% of the minimum wage) if forced to quarantine, according to The Conversation.

VIRUS WATCH

The Australian Medical Association NSW has complained of confusing guidelines over “who to test, when to test them, how to test them and where to test them” ( ABC ).

Victoria has activated its State Control Centre ahead of the severe disruptions — i.e. school and event closures — expected within weeks (ABC).

Northern Territory has cancelled “non-essential trips” to Indigenous communities (ABC).

Brisbane locals probably won’t be surprised to learn that a University of Queensland student repeatedly checked out local nightclub/grease stain Friday’s while unknowingly infected by the virus (The Courier-Mail ($)).

WEINSTEIN GETS 23 YEARS IN PRISON

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for the rape of a woman and sexual assault of another, with Buzzfeed reporting the disgraced producer told the court he was “remorseful” but “totally confused” over the convictions.

IN RELATED NEWS: Back at home, Christian Brothers will pay a record $1.3 million in damages to survivor John Lawrence over historic child sex abuse at its WA orphanage, with the ABC reporting the congregation failed to argue the sum should be downgraded because of, quote-unquote, “poor economic and educational prospects regardless of the abuse”.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

[Journalist Katharine Murphy: “Who made these changes after April 4, and on what legal authority, given that, my understanding is that ministerial advisors cannot make decisions in the way ministers can make decisions?”] The ministerial authority for the program was with the minister for sport. That is the position. Scott Morrison

Once again, the prime minister provides an answer about the sports rorts saga entirely separate to the one that was asked.

THE COMMENTARIAT

‘Mayhem looms just around the corner’: diary from the frontline of the coronavirus health crisis — Anonymous (The Guardian): “I am a doctor in a small, remote hospital with a predominantly Aboriginal patient load. My colleagues and I know we are facing an unprecedented disaster when Covid-19 takes hold in our area, as it seems it must inevitably do.”

Lessons from Ebola: Australia needs to get its COVID-19 message right — Prue Clarke (The Sydney Morning Herald): “It is critical that the campaign is clear, engaging, constant and delivered by trusted sources. News that doctors are receiving confusing advice from the federal government and different state health authorities on who to test, when, where and how, does not encourage confidence that the government will get it right.”

Biden on a roll but he’s yet to be strafed by Trump ($) — Greg Sheridan (The Australian): “Biden is a deeply flawed candid­ate, yet he will be a formid­able challenger to Trump, who is himself a flawed candidate. The human race, to which so many politicians belong, tends to prod­uce flawed people (there aren’t any others).”

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Perth

Curtin Law School will host the two-day “Law, Technology and Labour Governance Symposium”.

Brisbane

The Australian Earth Laws Alliance will launch “Future Dreaming”, a new not-for-profit created by Indigenous and non-Indigenous partners to increase cross-cultural understanding and ecological collaboration.

Mackay, Queensland

Public hearings will begin for the select committee inquiry into the effectiveness of the government’s Northern Australia agenda.

Melbourne

Health Minister Greg Hunt and Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos will help launch the National Drug Discovery Centre at the Walter And Eliza Hall Institute Of Medical Research.

Bendigo Library will launch photographic exhibition, “1.6 Billion Ways To Be Muslim”, inspired by the work of artist Peter Drew.

Beechworth, Victoria

The Wheeler Centre will host a Women at the Edge series event titled “History and Beyond” with local leaders, historians and experts from Goulburn North East.

Corryong, Victoria

The inspector-general for emergency management Tony Pearce will conduct hearings as part of the independent inquiry into the 2019–20 Victorian fire season.