Well, it’s finally here: the World Health Organisation (WHO) has officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom mentioned in the same announcement, worryingly: “We are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction”.
What is a pandemic?
A pandemic is defined as “an epidemic occurring worldwide, or over a very wide area, crossing international boundaries and usually affecting a large number of people”.
It has nothing to do with the severity of the disease, or the relative immunity of affected communities. It’s all about geographical spread, and how that spread occurs — to count towards WHO’s assessment of pandemic, a country has to have the disease spread within the community, rather than have an infected traveler simply arrive. There’s no specific threshold of countries affected, numbers infected or numbers killed.
“There is no official category (for a pandemic),” WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said back in February.
WHO last declared a pandemic in 2009, during the global spread of the H1N1 “swine flu”, a move that was criticized at the time as causing unnecessary panic. This, plus the fact that they have tweaked their system of classification for pandemics since, may explain their reticence in using the word on this and other occasions.
On either side of the swine flu, the SARS (Sudden Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) outbreaks were not designated as pandemics.
Flippin’ eck! Cor Lummy! The health minster’s only bloody gone and got the bloody Miley Cyrus!
In the UK, Under-Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Nadine Dorries has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson — like his buddy Donald Trump — will not be getting tested, raising fears it might spread across Westminster. Meanwhile, his government have pledged a £30 billion (A$59 billion) stimulus package in response to the disease.
Romania postpones pride
The Bucharest Pride event, which attracts about 10,000 people, has been postponed from May 23 until August or September, after Romania banned events with more than 1000 attendees.
Twenty-five virus cases were confirmed in the country on Monday.
Guatemala cancels Europeans
The Central American nation of Guatemala is yet to report any cases of the virus and appears very keen to keep it that way, with Health Minister Hugo Monroy announcing yesterday that there will be a blanket ban on the entry of any European citizens.
Wooing in Wuhan
As reported by Buzzfeed, information on life in the epicentre of the outbreak has found an interesting conduit to the outside world: Tinder’s premium services.
Tinder Plus or Tinder Gold memberships allow the user to swipe in any location, like Wuhan, regardless of where they are.
The messages users have receiving from the quarantined city are largely what you’d expect; everyone has to stay indoors, the bridges are blocked and public transport isn’t available, and some are just on the app for “fun” and don’t want to talk about the lockdown.
If nothing else, we’ve learned why anyone would want to get Tinder Gold.
