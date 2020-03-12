While there'll be a lot of emphasis on GDP growth and "technical recessions" in coming months, the real, meaningful indicator of recession is unemployment.
Coronavirus / Economy
Work ain’t what it used to be: why avoiding high unemployment will be a tough task
The Morrison government goes into an economic crisis with unemployment in much worse shape than ten years ago, making the challenge of keeping joblessness down much harder.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.