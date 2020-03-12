With the Australian government finally giving up on its abstract goal of making taxes greater than spending in a financial year -- the great and mythical surplus -- it is finally focused on what it should have been doing all along. Making sure the economy works for all Australians.
Coronavirus / Economy
The end of government hypocrisy is a good thing. Now spend, spend, spend
It's not easy to congratulate the Morrison government for biting the bullet and going ahead with stimulus, but it's the right thing to do.
