Is MAFS seeing a dip? It had 1.39 million last night compared to 1.47 million a week ago, and 1.52 million two Wednesdays ago. That’s a dip of 126,000 or 8%. Tolerable in ratings terms, but the publicity has been poor for the program.
So are viewers losing interest or becoming alienated? There’s been no real growth in audiences that we saw in 2018 and 2019. More a case of marking time? Are we seeing peak MAFS?
Doctor Doctor’s audience has suffered as well — the series peak was a fortnight ago with 837,000 nationally. It fell to 722,000 last week, but edged up to 754,000 last night. The weakness in MAFS on Wednesdays has damaged Doctor Doctor, which won’t leave Nine happy. Nine still won the night easily — Seven and Ten left behind. The ABC was fourth and a weakish night. Today was back over 300,000 nationally (309,000) and 200,000 in the metros (205,000).
Network channel share:
- Nine (34.1%)
- Seven (23.2%)
- Ten (18.8%)
- ABC (17.4%)
- SBS (6.5%)
Network main channels:
- Nine (26.5%)
- Seven (16.0%)
- Ten (12.4%)
- ABC (12.0%)
- SBS ONE (3.4%)
Top 5 digital channels:
- 10 Bold (3.6%)
- 7TWO (3.2%)
- GO (3.0%)
- 10 Peach (2.8%)
- Gem (2.7%)
Top 10 national programs:
- Seven News — 1.476 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.423 million
- MAFS (Nine) — 1.398 million
- Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.129 million
- Nine/NBN News — 1.126 million
- ACA (Nine) — 1.026 million
- 7pm ABC News —997,000
- Home and Away (Seven) — 908,000
- Hard Quiz (ABC) — 822,000
- 7.30 (ABC) — 821,000
Top metro programs:
1. MAFS (Nine) — 1.047 million
Losers: Seven, MKR, Doctor Doctor (again)
Metro news and current affairs:
- Seven News — 927,000
- Seven News 6.30 — 919,000
- Nine News 6.30 — 866,000
- Nine News — 865,000
- ACA (Nine) — 744,000
- 7pm ABC News — 688,000
- 7.30 (ABC) — 574,000
- The Project 7pm (Ten) — 471,000
- Ten News First —356,000
- The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 278,000
Morning (National) TV:
- Sunrise: National: 486,000, Metro: 281,000
- Today: National: 309,000, Metro: 205,000
- News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) — 291,000
- The Morning Show (Seven) — 217,000
- Today Extra (Nine) —146,000
- Studio 10 (Ten) — 83,000
Top five pay TV programs:
- Gogglebox Australia (LifeStyle) — 139,000
- The Bolt Report (Sky News) — 58,000
- Credlin (Sky News) — 57,000
- Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 49,000
- Richo & Jones (Sky News) — 43,000
