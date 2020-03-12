Married At First Sight has suffered several weeks of dipping ratings. A momentary blip or something more?

(Image: Nine Network)

Is MAFS seeing a dip? It had 1.39 million last night compared to 1.47 million a week ago, and 1.52 million two Wednesdays ago. That’s a dip of 126,000 or 8%. Tolerable in ratings terms, but the publicity has been poor for the program.

So are viewers losing interest or becoming alienated? There’s been no real growth in audiences that we saw in 2018 and 2019. More a case of marking time? Are we seeing peak MAFS?

Doctor Doctor’s audience has suffered as well — the series peak was a fortnight ago with 837,000 nationally. It fell to 722,000 last week, but edged up to 754,000 last night. The weakness in MAFS on Wednesdays has damaged Doctor Doctor, which won’t leave Nine happy. Nine still won the night easily — Seven and Ten left behind. The ABC was fourth and a weakish night. Today was back over 300,000 nationally (309,000) and 200,000 in the metros (205,000).

Network channel share:

Nine (34.1%) Seven (23.2%) Ten (18.8%) ABC (17.4%) SBS (6.5%)

Network main channels:

Nine (26.5%) Seven (16.0%) Ten (12.4%) ABC (12.0%) SBS ONE (3.4%)

Top 5 digital channels:

10 Bold (3.6%) 7TWO (3.2%) GO (3.0%) 10 Peach (2.8%) Gem (2.7%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.476 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.423 million MAFS (Nine) — 1.398 million Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.129 million Nine/NBN News — 1.126 million ACA (Nine) — 1.026 million 7pm ABC News —997,000 Home and Away (Seven) — 908,000 Hard Quiz (ABC) — 822,000 7.30 (ABC) — 821,000

Top metro programs:

1. MAFS (Nine) — 1.047 million



Losers: Seven, MKR, Doctor Doctor (again)

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 927,000 Seven News 6.30 — 919,000 Nine News 6.30 — 866,000 Nine News — 865,000 ACA (Nine) — 744,000 7pm ABC News — 688,000 7.30 (ABC) — 574,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 471,000 Ten News First —356,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 278,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise: National: 486,000, Metro: 281,000 Today: National: 309,000, Metro: 205,000 News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) — 291,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 217,000 Today Extra (Nine) —146,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 83,000

Top five pay TV programs:

Gogglebox Australia (LifeStyle) — 139,000 The Bolt Report (Sky News) — 58,000 Credlin (Sky News) — 57,000 Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 49,000 Richo & Jones (Sky News) — 43,000